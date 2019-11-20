MUSIC: Caspar Babypants’ first Grammy nomination

(WSB photo, Caspar Babypants at Easy Street Records, December 2018)

You’ve probably heard the music industry’s Grammy Awards nominations were announced today. Two local nominees were noted by The Seattle Times – including kindie-rocker Caspar Babypants, nominated for Best Children’s Music Album for “Flying High.” It’s Chris Ballew‘s first nomination as Caspar Babypants, third when you count two from his time with The Presidents of The United States of America. CB told The Times that it happened completely without a “hey, consider nominating me” campaign. You can next see him in West Seattle, by the way, at Easy Street Records on December 14th.

P.S. Also nominated, West Seattleite Jeff Ament as part of the team on a Chris Cornell boxed set, for Best Recording Package..