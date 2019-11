(WSB photos)

A high-profile visitor but a low-key visit today, when Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spent some time at Admiral Safeway. He wasn’t there to shop, or to sign autographs … he was there to help pack Thanksgiving meals to be delivered to three tiny-house encampments, including Camp Second Chance in West Seattle.

That’s young helper Amare with Bobby, who gave another gift while he was there – paying for the groceries of everybody who happened to be in the store at the time.