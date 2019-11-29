HAPPENING NOW: First day of Duwamish Longhouse’s 2019 Native Gift Fair and Art Market

Today is Native American Heritage Day, and the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle (4705 West Marginal Way SW) is the perfect place to honor that. While you can visit year-round, today (and five more days this holiday season) brings an extra reason – the Holiday Native Gift Fair and Art Market. Participating artists and other vendors are lining both main public areas.

Art, apparel, jewelry, drums, carvings, teas, and body-care items are among the merchandise. The fair is on until 5 pm today, 10 am-5 pm again tomorrow and Sunday, and then a second 3-day run December 13-14-15. There’s overflow parking in the former bus lot across West Marginal, and a crossing guard. More photos later!