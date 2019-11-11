FERRY ALERT: One Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth boat downsizes Tuesday

If you haven’t already seen this Washington State Ferries alert:

The smaller M/V Salish is scheduled to replace the larger M/V Sealth on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12. The 64-vehicle capacity Salish is set to sail in the #2 position on weekdays while running in the #3 position on the weekend. The vessel will remain on the route for about a week.

Customers should give themselves extra travel time and be prepared for delays during peak commute hours, especially during weekday afternoons. In particular, passengers traveling from Southworth in the morning may want to consider using the 7:20 a.m. sailing as the 5:00 and 6:45 a.m. sailings aboard the M/V Salish will have fewer vehicle spaces than usual.

Crews will be working to return a larger vessel to the route as quickly as possible.