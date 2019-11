(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

That century-old house is on one of two parcels that have a just-filed two-part early-stage proposal for 12 townhouses. The parcels are at 9442 and 9446 20th SW, immediately north of a parking lot that’s across SW Roxbury from Holy Family Church. They were upzoned to Lowrise 2 (M1) under HALA-Mandatory Housing Affordability. The initial site plans show 8 offstreet-parking spaces for the 12 units, to be built in four 3-unit buildings.