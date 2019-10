(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

That house at 9256 26th SW, on the corner of Cambridge, south of Westwood Village, is proposed for demolition, to be replaced by 10 rowhouse-style townhouse units and 7 offstreet parking spaces. The block of single-family houses was upzoned to Lowrise 1 by the passage of HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability. It’s an early-stage proposal; here’s the site plan (PDF).