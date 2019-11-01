CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charge filed in The Huxley incident

(WSB photo from last Sunday)

Last Sunday, we had a brief report on a big police response at The Huxley apartments (Fauntleroy/Edmunds), explained at the time as a “possible burglary.” The full report wasn’t available when we followed up with police the next day. But today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office filed a drug charge against the man arrested on Sunday, so those documents provide details on what happened:

The police report says the initial call was that two men and one woman were in an elevator with bicycle frames stolen from a storage area. Officers spotted the three trying to leave the building. One of them, 49-year-old Mark J. Fleck, fled back into the building; officers pursued him. (The document doesn’t say what happened to the other two.) Fleck was armed with what the report describes as a fixed-blade knife in a sheath hanging from his hip. He also had 3 grams of meth in a baggie in his pocket. And he had an arrest warrant for a probation violation. The charging papers say he has “a significant history of drug offenses.” He remains in jail, held without bail because of the warrant.