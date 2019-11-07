BIZNOTES: Moved out, moved in, not moving in …

Three West Seattle business notes:

FUNERAL HOME’S NEW HOME: The “for lease” sign just went up this week outside what had been Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home at 35th/Ida in Gatewood. The H-K website noted an address on Rainier Avenue. So we contacted Len Burton-Hardin with H-K, who confirms, “The owners sold the property. Howden-Kennedy and myself are affiliated with our sister funeral home Columbia Funeral Home.” H-K, founded a century ago, had been in Gatewood since 2013, when they left their longtime Fauntleroy/Alaska location, part of the site that now holds The Whittaker.

NOW OPEN: The fitness business continues booming in West Seattle. Another opening – Body by Impulse, in the ActivSpace building at 3400 Harbor SW. It’s the second Seattle location for the studio, which specializes in workouts featuring “electro-muscle stimulation.” (Thanks to Reid for the tip.)

CANCELED: Back in July, we mentioned city permit applications for two potential new tenants at Westwood Village. One of those applications, for the nationwide chain America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, has been withdrawn, according to city files; the docket notation says, “Lease negotiations did not move forward & client cancelled the project.”