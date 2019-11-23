BIZNOTE: Happy anniversary, West Seattle Discovery Shop!

Until 4:30 pm, you can visit the Discovery Shop in the West Seattle Junction and wish its volunteer staff – including Julia Jech and Midori Morgan-Gaide, in our photo above – a happy 29th anniversary! Proceeds from the shop at 4535 California SW benefit the American Cancer Society. There’s an anniversary deal for you if you visit today – 40 percent off one non-sale item. Even if you don’t want to shop, you can help the American Cancer Society by donating items for sale, Julia and Midori reminded us – nothing too big, no electronics, but they welcome “upscale resale merchandise.” You can be a volunteer too; stop in any time and find out how.