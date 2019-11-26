BIZNOTE: Checking back with … Crowfoot Café

Before year’s end, we’re checking back with a long list of coming-soon businesses. Today – Crowfoot Café, which as we reported in September is in the works for the former mini-market at 7789 Highland Park Way SW. We asked proprietors/founders Steven Baird and Maureen Clark how things are going:

We are in that magical in-between phase where the Health Department says they like our plan but we still await permission from Labor & Industries…

We hope to open in a month so; in the meantime we are practicing and perfecting our procedures. We will let you know our soft-open date after we hear from L&I.

We are excited to share our pizza and continue to build community in our wonderful Highland Park neighborhood, and hope we have visitors from all over West Seattle!