West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

40℉

BIZNOTE: Checking back with … Crowfoot Café

November 26, 2019 4:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Before year’s end, we’re checking back with a long list of coming-soon businesses. Today – Crowfoot Café, which as we reported in September is in the works for the former mini-market at 7789 Highland Park Way SW. We asked proprietors/founders Steven Baird and Maureen Clark how things are going:

We are in that magical in-between phase where the Health Department says they like our plan but we still await permission from Labor & Industries…

We hope to open in a month so; in the meantime we are practicing and perfecting our procedures. We will let you know our soft-open date after we hear from L&I.

We are excited to share our pizza and continue to build community in our wonderful Highland Park neighborhood, and hope we have visitors from all over West Seattle!

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Checking back with ... Crowfoot Café"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.