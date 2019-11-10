10 things for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First, from the just-launched WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

PANCAKE-BREAKFAST TICKETS: Get yours in advance for a discount at the West Seattle Kiwanis booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market today, 10 am-2 pm. The breakfast – with Santa photos! – is on December 7th. (California/Alaska)

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Peace Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, noon-3 pm. Free kids’ crafts. (39th/Thistle)

And from our year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s fresh, 10 am-2 pm, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

BRUNCH LAUNCH: As noted earlier this week, Lady Jaye in The Junction starts weekend-brunch service today, 10 am-2 pm. (4523 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ARTIST AT MCCAW HALL: In conjunction with Pacific Northwest Ballet‘s “Locally Sourced” performances, which conclude at 1 pm today, local artists including West Seattle’s Babs Fulton are showng work at the hall. Here’s one of three pieces being shown by Babs:

She explains, “My 3 pieces are funky tributes to Seattle, our music history and of course the ‘gone, but not ever forgotten’ Viaduct!” Ballet ticket info here. (321 Mercer St.)

OUNCES ANNIVERSARY PARTY, WITH CAMEL! 2 pm-5:30 pm, the taproom/beer garden in North Delridge conclues its third-anniversary party – with Crackles the camel there 3-5:30 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE SWING DANCE CLUB: 4-9:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center – schedule and pricing are here. (4736 40th SW)

HIGHEST OF HEELS, OKAY-ISH, LEILANI NITKEY: 5 pm at The Skylark, all ages, $5 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FAIRGROUND: West Seattle duo, iive at the Pacific Room on Alki, 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar and newly published Holiday Guide!