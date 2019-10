If you’re on-peninsula at lunchtime next Tuesday (October 15th), the West Seattle High School ASB invites you to help them raise money during a special event: The El Chapulin Oaxaqueño taco truck will be on campus, and as the ASB explains, there’s a gap between student lunch periods, so they’re inviting you to stop by and get lunch too, noon-12:30 pm (the student lunchtimes are before and after that). WSHS is at 3000 California SW.