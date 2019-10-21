WEST SEATTLE SALMON: Sightings in Fauntleroy, Longfellow creeks

Salmon sightings to report:

FAUNTLEROY CREEK: One day after the annual gathering to call the coho home, the first one has made it to the creek’s spawning reach, reports Judy Pickens on behalf of the volunteers watching the creek. It did not want to pose for a clear photo, so the one above is the best available for now. Three others have turned up – one dead, two alive – by the creek’s mouth. Now that the salmon have shown up, watch for word of “open creek” time this Saturday when you can go try your luck at spotting one!

LONGFELLOW CREEK: Jacquelyn sent this sighting from Longfellow Creek by Dragonfly Park:

Here’s info on Longfellow salmon-seeking.