VIDEO: Fauntleroy Creek spawners’ silver anniversary celebrated with drumming, singing to start seasonal salmon watch

The first returning salmon of the season has been spotted at Fauntleroy Creek. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it far before dying. But her appearance gives hope that others will show up during favorable high tides starting this week. With that as context, creek advocate Judy Pickens and musician Jamie Shilling led drumming and singing this evening to call the coho home.

It’s an annual tradition, with all ages welcome.

The short gathering is always whimsical as well as reverential – including “Habitat,” to the tune of long-ago hit “Lollipop”:

This year, something extra – it’s the 25th anniversary of the revived creek’s first modern-day spawners, Harry and Louise. The 30+ people who participated tonight were invited to sign a commemorative card.

You can do the same at next weekend’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival (at the church, Y, and schoolhouse, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 27th). Pickens told the backstory:

Meantime, volunteers have begun monitoring the creek for signs of more potential spawners. Once there’s a sighting, an “open creek” visitation opportunity will be announced.