WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sawed-off-shotgun suspect back in jail

48-year-old Michael J. Mullen is back in jail. Last June, he was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a “heavily altered” shotgun (photo in our coverage) that he was brandishing at people in the alley behind businesses on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW. He was released from jail two days after that arrest, and the case has continued slowly proceeding through the court system. Last Thursday morning, he was arrested for allegedly threatening his roommate at their house west of The Junction. Court documents say the roommate called police after Mullen had threatened to go get his gun, after hours of ranting about people allegedly refusing to provide him with information about a woman he was obsessed with. He’s been in jail since Thursday, charged with misdemeanor domestic-violence harassment, bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled for a mental-health evaluation and competency hearing next week, at his lawyer’s request.