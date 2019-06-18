CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charge filed in sawed-off-shotgun case

(Seattle Police photo)

Checking on recent cases, we discovered that the man arrested in The Junction with the sawed-off shotgun shown above (as reported last week) is now charged. The charge against 48-year-old Michael J. Mullen was filed just two days after he was released from jail on personal recognizance. He is charged with one count of “unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun.” The charging documents say it was “heavily altered” and “loaded with what appeared to be a live 12-gauge shell” – and had three more rounds taped to its barrel – when Mullen allegedly brandished it at people in the alley behind the west side of the 4700 block of California SW. The documents also say his criminal history consists of two convictions 20 years ago, DUI and disorderly conduct, and that he lives with relatives west of The Junction. A $15,000 arrest warrant was issued at the time the charge was filed.