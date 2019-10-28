WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailboxes broken into

Manager Chris at the Westview Plaza Apartments in Morgan Junction wants to alert others to what happened at his building:

At some point late (Saturday) night or early (Sunday) morning, someone pried open all of our mailboxes (see attached – they had all been pried open, but when I took the photo some tenants had re-locked theirs)).

The building is in between Morgan Junction Park and The Bridge pub. Just thought others in this area might want to be made aware of that. A police report has been filed online but has not yet been assigned a case number.