West Seattle, Washington

29 Tuesday

45℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailboxes broken into

October 28, 2019 6:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Manager Chris at the Westview Plaza Apartments in Morgan Junction wants to alert others to what happened at his building:

At some point late (Saturday) night or early (Sunday) morning, someone pried open all of our mailboxes (see attached – they had all been pried open, but when I took the photo some tenants had re-locked theirs)).

The building is in between Morgan Junction Park and The Bridge pub. Just thought others in this area might want to be made aware of that. A police report has been filed online but has not yet been assigned a case number.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailboxes broken into"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.