TRAFFIC ALERT: Delridge/Holden flipped-car crash

(Reader photo from Megan)

8:09 PM: Now SFD is sending a “rescue extrication” response to a flipped-car crash reported at Delridge/Holden.

8:11 PM: SDOT says the southbound lanes of Delridge are blocked. Via radio communication, SFD reports one person is injured but out of the vehicle, so the response is being downsized, no extrication needed.

8:18 PM: Reader photo added – thank you; Megan adds that this is between Holden and Kenyon. As shown, a second vehicle was damaged; it was parked, police have reported over the air. The medic unit originally assigned to the call has been dismissed, so no major injuries.