SURVEY: Shape the city’s upcoming scooter-share pilot program

Though Seattle doesn’t yet have a scooter-share program, that Lime scooter showed up mysteriously at 47th/Charlestown last month (thanks to Brian for the photo). You might see more of them soon, as the city is getting ready to launch a scooter-share pilot. First – you have the chance to take a quick survey to help shape the program. Second – the city has announced a public forum at City Hall next week, 6 pm on October 23rd. No word yet whether West Seattle will be included in the future scooter-share test run but these are your chances to voice hopes and concerns before the scooting begins.