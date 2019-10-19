SALMON: Longfellow Creek sighting; Fauntleroy Creek drumming Sunday

Fall isn’t just rainy season, it’s salmon-spawning season. Notes from two West Seattle creeks:

LONGFELLOW CREEK: Thanks to Tom for that photo from earlier this week. He reports, “I saw this lone salmon in Dragonfly Park about halfway up the stream to the Salmon bridge (Monday). The fun has begun.” Here’s info on looking for salmon along the creek, which runs through east West Seattle.

FAUNTLEROY CREEK: As spawning season begins here, you’re invited to the ceremonial start tomorrow:

(WSB photo from past drumming event)

Rain or shine, gather to drum and sing to welcome the coho home to the creek, 5 pm Sunday (Fauntleroy/Director). This is a special year – the silver anniversary of the first two spawners to return to Fauntleroy Creek in modern times, as explained in our preview. All ages!