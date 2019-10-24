New cruise-ship dock? Here’s how to have a say

(Port of Seattle image: Yellow-shaded area is where the new cruise terminal would be)

On this day after the end of Seattle’s 2019 cruise-ship season, the port invites your feedback on a proposed new terminal that would be closer to West Seattle than the two it operates now, at Terminal 46, parallel with the south end of the Highway 99 tunnel, as this map shows. Here’s the announcement:

The Port of Seattle is proposing to develop a new cruise terminal at Terminal 46 as part of a flexible marine transportation facility which will continue to support cargo and other marine operations. Analysis of the cruise market and cruise ship deployment supports the need of a fourth berth to meet the demand for Port of Seattle cruise services, which can no longer be met by the three berths at the Port’s two existing terminals. Scoping is an early and open process for determining the scope of issues that will be addressed in the environmental review document, for soliciting input regarding the Proposed Action and reasonable alternatives, and for identifying concerns regarding the potential environmental effects of the Proposed Action. Comments received during Scoping will be reviewed and taken into consideration during the preparation of the SEPA analysis. All comments are due no later than 4 PM, November 13, 2019, and may be submitted via: Terminal 46 Cruise Development website (Click “Participate”) at: T46cruise.participate.online E-mail to: SEPA@portseattle.org In writing to: Laura Wolfe, Port of Seattle, Pier 69, 2711 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121 In writing and/or verbally at the three EIS Public Scoping Meetings/Open Houses: These meetings will provide opportunities to learn more about the project and proposed actions, and to provide input on the environmental review process. October 30, 2019

5:30-7:30 PM

South Seattle Community College

Georgetown Campus

6737 Corson Avenue South

Building C, Room 122 November 4, 2019

4:00-6:00 PM

Embassy Suites at Pioneer Square

King Street Ballroom

255 South King Street November 7, 2019

11:30 AM-1:30 PM

The Foundry

4130 1st Avenue S

The new terminal is expected to be ready for the 2023 cruise season. The port also has issued a Request for Proposals to three teams that have qualified to compete for the contract to “co-invest with the port to build and operate the facility.”