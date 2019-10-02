LAST CALL! Got your ticket yet for West Seattle Helpline’s ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’?

The West Seattle Helpline helps keep people from becoming homeless by getting them through an emergency -and their upcoming “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” event gives you the chance to ensure they can keep doing it. Two more days to get your ticket(s), as the Helpline reminds us:

Only two days left to buy tickets to West Seattle Helpline’s 10th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner & Auction at the Hall at Fauntleroy on Saturday, October 12th from 6:00-9:00 pm.

This is a fun evening out to celebrate our community and stop homelessness before it starts. The night begins with a cocktail hour with a silent auction and live music, where you can strike a pose at our photo booth. Then enjoy a delicious dinner and exciting live auction where you can bid on great experiences such as a week long Caribbean cruise for two or an in-home brandy tasting! End the night with our infamous dessert dash with delightful desserts from Macrina, Indulge, Salty’s, and more!

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner & Auction raises crucial funds to ensure that all of our neighbors receive the help they need during tough times so they can stay safe and stable in their homes. Together, we can stop homelessness before it starts.

To purchase tickets, click here! Don’t wait – ticket sales end Friday, Oct 4th!