HAPPENING NOW: Visit Fauntleroy Creek for a chance to see salmon

In the week since the annual gathering by Fauntleroy Creek to call the coho home, 13 have responded. You might see one or more of them at the “open creek” happening until 3 pm today. We stopped by and saw one.

Volunteer creek-watchers report one pair has spawned so far in this season of celebrating 25 years since “Harry and Louise,” the creek’s first modern-day spawners following a major restoration project. For today’s open creek, follow the driveway along SW Director just east of upper Fauntleroy [map], and look for the sign pointing you to the stairway down. Whether you get there or not, you can talk with Fauntleroy Watershed Council volunteers during tomorrow’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival (9100 block of California SW), 2-5 pm.