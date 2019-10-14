Can you help with this Seattle Animal Shelter investigation?

Seattle Animal Shelter investigators are hoping someone who reads this might be able to help with an investigation. They explain that “a man was bitten by a dog that was living in a vehicle with some folks parked at Solstice Park by the tennis courts.” So they’re “hoping to find anybody who may have interacted with the people and the dog, or seen the dog off leash or not under direct control, on or prior to 9/30/19.” They’ve already talked with neighbors and haven’t had any luck. “The vehicle is a silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with one male and one female occupant, and a large tan and white pit bull. Anybody with information can contact the main Animal Control line at 206-386-7387.”