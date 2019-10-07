7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Red-breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

WHOLE FOODS OPENING: 9 am, Whole Foods Market (WSB sponsor) opens in West Seattle, with tote bags and swag for the first 300 in line. The store’s open until 9 pm. Here’s our Tuesday “sneak peek” inside the store. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CAMPUS TOUR: Thinking about studying at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)? 11 am tour today! (6000 16th SW)

CLIMATE @ 34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Social time at 6:30 pm, meeting at 7, at The Hall at Fauntleroy, with climate in the spotlight this month. (9131 California SW)

LGBTQ TEEN MEETUP: 7 pm in West Seattle, organized by the Gender Family Alliance, for 14- to 18-year-olds. Our calendar listing has contact info for RSVPing to get the location.

POEMS & STORIES: Monthly Poetrybridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. This month’s featured readers: Susan Rich and Katy Ellis. (5612 California SW)

JAZZ WEDNESDAY: 7 pm at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

JOE DORIA & FRIENDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

