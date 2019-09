(Photo by Robert Spears)

What a way to wrap up the first weekend of fall! Thanks to everybody who sent photos.

(Photo by Kanit Cottrell)

This view reveals the moon:

A 1 percent illuminated moon setting over the Olympics tonight. @westseattleblog @NWSSeattle pic.twitter.com/7GwLJyvReh — Ethan Owens (@Twixted1) September 30, 2019

And a panorama:

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

One more closeup:

(Photo by Tom Stoner)

The National Weather Service says some clear weather is on the way – if the Olympics indeed are in full view, you’ll see fresh snow!