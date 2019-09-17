WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Water-cooler burglar; porch tampering

In West Seattle Crime Watch, two incidents, plus reminders:

WATER-COOLER BURGLAR: From the police report files, a burglary in the 3300 block of 31st SW on Saturday morning:

(Victim) states he was in bed when he heard his back door open. (Victim) states he had left it unlocked and was staying in the basement due to renovations of the residence. (Burglar) stuck his head in the open door and when (Victim) yelled out, (suspect) fled in unknown direction. (Victim) states a 5 gallon water cooler was on the table next to the door (suspect) opened and is now missing.

Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

PORCH TAMPERING: The video is from Brandon near 35th/Alaska:



This guy was at my door, went through my mailbox, then took apart my device. He never came into the home as far as I can tell.

MEETING REMINDERS: As featured in today’s highlights, West Seattle Crime Prevention Council at 7 pm tonight; then on Saturday, the kickoff for Paws on Patrol, 10 am. Both are at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).