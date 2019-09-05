WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red 4Runner; store arrests

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
STOLEN 4RUNNER: From Josh:
My red ‘86 4Runner was found to be stolen this morning at 7am. It was parked in the Seaview area 4600 block between Raymond and Juneau. Last seen around 2:30am.
Lic #BAL5663
Has a celebrate diversity bumper sticker on back bumper, the bumper is also dented.
Back window has a Rogue Community College parking pass sticker on it.
Drivers side back seat window has a Dutch Brothers sticker in the form of fingers peace sign ✌️
Front bumper, drivers side is missing the black plastic bumper cap.
Top of truck is sun bleached to white.
Call 911 if you see it.
STORE ARRESTS: From an SPD Blotter report about arrests made during “retail theft emphasis” operations, this one at Home Depot on Delridge:
(Wednesday afternoon) officers arrested two people for theft and recovered a loaded handgun from one of the suspects. Police searched the 35-year-old woman and found the weapon stashed in her purse. Police booked the woman and her accomplice, a 39-year-old man, into King County Jail.
