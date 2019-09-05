West Seattle, Washington

06 Friday

71℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red 4Runner; store arrests

September 5, 2019 6:07 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN 4RUNNER: From Josh:

My red ‘86 4Runner was found to be stolen this morning at 7am. It was parked in the Seaview area 4600 block between Raymond and Juneau. Last seen around 2:30am.

Lic #BAL5663
Has a celebrate diversity bumper sticker on back bumper, the bumper is also dented.
Back window has a Rogue Community College parking pass sticker on it.
Drivers side back seat window has a Dutch Brothers sticker in the form of fingers peace sign ✌️
Front bumper, drivers side is missing the black plastic bumper cap.
Top of truck is sun bleached to white.

Call 911 if you see it.

STORE ARRESTS: From an SPD Blotter report about arrests made during “retail theft emphasis” operations, this one at Home Depot on Delridge:

(Wednesday afternoon) officers arrested two people for theft and recovered a loaded handgun from one of the suspects. Police searched the 35-year-old woman and found the weapon stashed in her purse. Police booked the woman and her accomplice, a 39-year-old man, into King County Jail.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red 4Runner; store arrests"

  • WSEA September 5, 2019 (6:34 pm)
    Reply

    I feel for you 4runner owner.   My car was also stolen in admiral this morning.   I guess its just the cost of living in Seattle.   Surprisingly, I’m not really upset.  Maybe desensitized to all  the stolen cars in west seattle. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.