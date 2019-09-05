WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red 4Runner; store arrests

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN 4RUNNER: From Josh:

My red ‘86 4Runner was found to be stolen this morning at 7am. It was parked in the Seaview area 4600 block between Raymond and Juneau. Last seen around 2:30am.

Lic #BAL5663

Has a celebrate diversity bumper sticker on back bumper, the bumper is also dented.

Back window has a Rogue Community College parking pass sticker on it.

Drivers side back seat window has a Dutch Brothers sticker in the form of fingers peace sign ✌️

Front bumper, drivers side is missing the black plastic bumper cap.

Top of truck is sun bleached to white.