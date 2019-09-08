WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen motorcycle

Carmen is hoping you can help find her friend Eric‘s motorcycle, stolen from 47th/Alaska this morning:

This bike holds deep sentimental value; he’s spent over a decade building it.

Features California VIN on left down tube. If removed there will be two small holes for pop rivets. Norton motor and the pipes are upswept, one on each side. The gas tank says TRIUMPH, Joe Hunt magneto.

If found or seen please call or text the owner or myself ASAP, 206-923-2234 or 206-617-1682