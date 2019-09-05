WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black BMW; break-in attempt

11:02 AM: Catherine hopes you’ll be on the lookout for her sister’s stolen car: “2011 black BMW, license plate BNB7599.” We have a followup question out asking what neighborhood it was taken from; meantime, if you see it, call 911.
11:12 AM: Adding this incident just emailed by Denny:
I was woken up this morning around 4:45 am to someone loudly banging on my front door. I knew something wasn’t right so I grabbed my firearm and looked out the peephole. It was some guy who was obviously drunk or high and I yelled at him to go away. He proceeded to try and open my door which was locked and kept rambling to himself and hanging out just outside my door. Every few secs he would try my doorknob and open my door. During this time I had 911 on the line and officers were dispatched. SPD arrived within 2-3 mins and ended up arresting the individual who also had warrants out for his arrest. Huge thanks to SPD and the Southwest Precinct. Remember to lock your doors at night! This happened on 41st Ave. between SW Edmunds St. & SW Hudson St. Incident # 19-331389.
Description of person involved – Hair: Black, Top: Denver Broncos #23 Jersey/Shirt, Bottom: Blue Jeans, Shoes: don’t know, Age: mid 20s-mid 30s, Build: average, Race: Black, Sex: Male, Other details: Was also wearing a dark blue Mariners hat.
