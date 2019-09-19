West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Drugs seized after warrant served

September 19, 2019 7:25 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | High Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

We got a few questions today about what appeared to be a warrant service in High Point early this morning. Tonight this SPD post confirms that’s indeed what it was:

Major Crimes Task Force Detectives are making our neighborhoods safer by seizing heroin, methampheatmine, and fentanyl from a suspected drug dealer.

During the course of an ongoing criminal investigation, and with the assistance of SWAT officers, Major Crimes Task Force detectives served a search warrant this morning in the 6300 block of 34th Avenue SW.

Officers arrested their target, a 47-year-old man, and booked him into King County Jail.

In addition to securing a bottle of liquid fentanyl, detectives collected 64.7 grams of heroin and 5.7 grams of methamphetamine.

This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

The suspect remains in jail. We’re looking into his record.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Drugs seized after warrant served"

  • just wondering September 19, 2019 (7:46 pm)
    Reply

    Yikes!

  • M September 19, 2019 (8:01 pm)
    Reply

    So glad to see them making these kinds of arrest. Thank you! To see what those drugs are doing to our community and the people that are dying, while trying to profit off of it is just pure evil. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.