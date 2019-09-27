WEEKEND PREVIEW: City Council candidates’ debate Saturday

A relatively quiet weekend ahead on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, with a few exceptions, including tomorrow’s City Council District 1 candidates’ debate. This one, like the one two weeks ago, is presented by the D-1 Community Network. This time, Phil Tavel and Lisa Herbold will be at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), starting at 4:30 pm Saturday. Here’s our coverage of their D1CN-presented debate two weeks ago; after this, at least four more in-district forums are ahead – October 10, October 14, October 17, and October 19.
