VIDEO: Storm season 2019’s first underwater view of ‘The Monster’

The video is from “Diver Laura” James, who explains:

This is ‘the monster’ (as we dubbed it in 2012), a large stormwater outfall directly off Alki Beach between 55th and 56th street on Alki (NOT the CSO).

This storm drain gets the street runoff from the whole hillside up to Admiral Way. That’s a LOT of polluted stormwater runoff!

We can’t stop the rain, but we CAN reduce the flow of polluted stormwater runoff by following some simple personal actions.

learn more here: www.tox-ick.org