Triangle Route updates from Washington State Ferries: Smaller boat for fall; schedule-change assessment

(“Live” image, webcam at Fauntleroy dock)

Sent by Washington State Ferries, a two-part update on the Triangle Route (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth):

The Fall 2019 sailing schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 29. Because the 124-vehicle KITTITAS that is typically assigned to the Triangle route will be undergoing maintenance at this time, the 90-vehicle SEALTH will substitute on the route for approximately the first month of the Fall schedule.

In addition, the SEALTH is required to undergo a U.S. Coast Guard-mandated inspection by Nov. 2, which means the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a 2-boat schedule during the last week of October.

As always, there are many factors involved in WSF’s decisions around vessel assignments and service impacts. With only 22 boats in the fleet and one designated service relief vessel, vessel assignments and maintenance periods are subject to change. WSF’s Customer Service team will send out alerts with the latest information and will provide customers with updates as needed. …

Future Triangle Route community engagement opportunities

The new triangle route schedule that began in March is working well. We’re able to more fully fill vessels leaving Fauntleroy in the afternoon and over the past months our on-time-performance has steadily improved. Now that the first busy summer season with the new schedule is coming to an end, we will be looking at performance and sharing more information this fall about how it’s working.

Also in the next few months, WSF will begin planning and the environmental process for the replacement of the Fauntleroy Ferry terminal. This project will include robust community outreach and many opportunities to provide input. Currently, construction of the new terminal is programmed to begin in 2025-2027. Stay tuned for information on public meetings as we kick off this project.