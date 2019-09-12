West Seattle, Washington

13 Friday

71℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk says so long to summer

September 12, 2019 6:09 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle news

6:09 PM: Jeni Lee is one of the artists you can meet on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, under way from Alki to Gatewood right now. She’s at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) until 8 pm. Here’s the full map/venue list for tonight:

Preview some of tonight’s featured art here! Also happening right now, The Art of Music at California/Alaska – we’re off to check on tonight’s performers, My Real Job!

6:36 PM: Here they are:

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk says so long to summer"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.