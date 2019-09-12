HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk says so long to summer

6:09 PM: Jeni Lee is one of the artists you can meet on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, under way from Alki to Gatewood right now. She’s at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) until 8 pm. Here’s the full map/venue list for tonight:

Preview some of tonight’s featured art here! Also happening right now, The Art of Music at California/Alaska – we’re off to check on tonight’s performers, My Real Job!

6:36 PM: Here they are: