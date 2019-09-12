BIZNOTE: PCC announces West Seattle (re)opening date



(Rendering courtesy Hewitt Architects)

The second grocery-store grand-opening announcement of the day: PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) will open their new West Seattle store at 2749 California SW on October 2nd. Just out of the inbox:

PCC Community Markets (PCC), one of Seattle’s original grocers and the largest community-owned food market in the U.S., announced today that their West Seattle store will reopen on Wednesday, October 2 on the same site as the original location at 2749 California Ave. S.W. The 24,000-square-foot store is nearly twice the size of the previous space and features an array of new offerings, like an expanded produce department, PCC’s largest bulk selection, an outdoor patio, café, taqueria, pizzeria, self-serve grain bowls, and more.

“As a West Seattle resident, I am absolutely thrilled to reopen our West Seattle store next month,” said Cate Hardy, CEO. “Since opening this store in 1989, the community has graciously welcomed us, and our West Seattle membership has grown to nearly 4,000 over the last 30 years. We greatly appreciate the support throughout our redevelopment and can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our new space. This store combines some of the most loved aspects of PCC, like our local, organic and sustainably sourced produce, meat and seafood, plus new features that we know everyone will love.”

Furthering the co-op’s dedication to sustainability, West Seattle PCC also is the first grocery store in the world to pursue Living Building Challenge (LBC) Petal Certification — the world’s most rigorous green building standard. The LBC, run by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), will come to life through unique store elements such as reclaimed, sustainably sourced and nontoxic building materials; energy efficient systems that lower climate impact; electric vehicle charging stations; and public art and design features with the sole intent of bringing beauty and a celebration of culture into the space.

As part of the Beauty Petal Certification for LBC, PCC enlisted Seattle artist Celeste Cooning to create “Cloud Wave” — a stunning canopy art installation that harkens to water as the essential life force. Cut and assembled from reclaimed sail cloth, the fluid piece is suspended above shoppers and staff at the front of the store. The West Seattle location features a new design from local architect Graham Baba in collaboration with architect of record, Seattle-based MG2. The developer is Madison Development Group, LLC and the general contractor is Woodman Construction, Inc.

The West Seattle location was PCC’s sixth store when it opened in 1989, joining stores in Green Lake, Kirkland, View Ridge and the now closed Ravenna and Seward Park stores. At the time, sales were just over $10 million. Today, the new West Seattle store brings the co-op’s store count to 12 with total membership at nearly 70,000 and annual revenue of more than $288 million. PCC is the largest grocery co-op in the nation by store count, membership and revenue.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WEST SEATTLE STORE INCLUDE:

· An expanded produce department, nearly twice the size of the original store’s.

· PCC’s largest selection of bulk items, including health and body care products, such as shampoo and laundry detergent.

· Full-service meat and seafood, sustainably sourced and cut-to-order.

· A carefully curated selection of 100% Pacific Northwest-produced spirits to complement the co-op’s collection of exclusive wines and local beers and ciders.

· A café featuring handcrafted, certified organic espresso and tea beverages and freshly baked goods.

· Made-from-scratch deli offerings that can be taken to go, enjoyed in the dining area or on the new patio, including:

o PCC Taqueria with pork adobado, beef barbacoa, tofu rojo, chicken verde, rice and beans, and freshly prepared salsas;

o PCC Pizzeria showcasing fresh-baked pizza made in-house;

o PCC Grain Bowls which are customizable with a wide range of flavors like roasted sesame gochujang, and lemon harissa dressing;

o Self-serve offerings, including an antipasti bar, PCC Yogurt Bar featuring PCC Organic Grass-fed Yogurt, hot bar with scratch-made dishes like Moroccan Lemon Chicken and Glazed Tempeh Fajitas, and cold bar with a variety of organic salad ingredients and more.

· A Little Free Cookbook Library to borrow from or donate to, celebrating the joy of cooking in the community.

As with all PCC locations, the West Seattle store will celebrate products that are fresh, local, organic, sustainably sourced and seasonal. More than 95 percent of PCC’s produce selection is organic; its meats are 100 percent organic, non-GMO or grass fed; its seafood is sustainably sourced adhering to Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch standards; and, whenever possible, the co-op sources its products from local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers. Using those same ingredients, PCC chefs make salads, soups, entrées and side dishes fresh from scratch daily in each store’s on-site kitchen.

PCC is dedicated to supporting grassroots organizations that make up the fabric of West Seattle with donations, volunteering and grants. As they have over the last three decades, PCC will continue to partner with a variety of groups, including West Seattle Food Bank, DNDA, Neighborhood House, West Seattle Helpline, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Duwamish Longhouse, Hiawatha Community Center and dozens of schools in the area.

PCC veteran Nate Rundle will serve as West Seattle Store Director; he most recently worked at Redmond PCC and previously held leadership positions at four PCC locations. Nate has built a depth of culinary skills throughout his career at establishments such as The French Laundry and is devoted to providing West Seattle PCC members and shoppers with an unparalleled experience.