9 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the first day of the first weekend of fall:

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: Just a few more weeks until the outdoor class goes on hiatus until spring! 9 am by Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (2701 Alki SW)

CROSS-COUNTRY AT LINCOLN PARK: The West Seattle Road Runners are hosting a meet at Lincoln Park with hundreds of runners expected, 10 am-2:30 pm. See the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD REP: 3-5 pm at Southwest Library, drop in to talk with West Seattle/South Park school board rep Leslie Harris. (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL DEBATE, WITH INTERPRETATION: 4:30-6 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, the D-1 Community Network presents the next debate between Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel. Somali and Vietnamese interpretation available, as is an activity for kids. Come early for refreshments starting at 4 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SENATOR & ATTORNEY GENERAL: 4:30-6:30 pm, State Sen. Joe Nguyen and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson in conversation at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Details in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

THE PUGET SOUND MEDICINE SHOW: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “a trio bringing a mix of blues, folksy tunes, and rock and roll to life on guitar, ukulele, bass uke, mandolin, harmonica, and other instruments.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

(Friday night photo by James Bratsanos)

RYEGRASS: Long-popular bluegrass band back at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight for the first weekend of the new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info is here. (4711 California SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN’: Multimedia spectacle at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $12 cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SO MUCH MORE GOING ON … see for yourself on our complete calendar.