6 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights to start the week, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE VOTING DEADLINE: One more reminder, today is your last day to vote for up to three of 11 West Seattle/South Park safety projects vying for funding from the Neighborhood Park/Street Fund. They’re listed here along with information on how to vote.

AGING WELL: Facilitated discussion at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1-2 pm – get support and coping strategies, and share your story. (4217 SW Oregon)

FRESH HOP WEEK: 4-9 pm at Ounces, first day of Fresh Hop Week: “The Fresh Hops are coming! For one full week, we’ll be featuring a TON of Fresh Hops on tap! These babies are super tasty and super fresh … so come drink em’ while they last!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

FOR PARENTS AND GUARDIANS: 6:30 pm at Lafayette Elementary:

Lafayette Elementary welcomes a speaker from The Office of the Education Ombuds who will be presenting to parents and guardians about the Individualized Education Program (IEP) and 504 Plan. This is an opportunity to learn more about navigating the IEP/504 process, to address the basics of your child’s right to special education services, to gain the tools to work collaboratively with the school teams, and to answer any questions you may have about these programs.

RSVP here. (2645 California SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. Bring everybody! (3411 SW Raymond)

QUIZ NIGHT X 2: Two options! 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm at Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way).

