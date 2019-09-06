6 for your West Seattle Friday!

Half a dozen things to do with the rest of your Friday:

CORNER BAR: Monthly pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club, 6 pm. DJ Dr. Lehl spins ’90s hits and Peter Daniel plays funk/jazz. (1116 SW Holden)

ALKI BEACH SUNSET RUN: 6:20 pm 5K starting from the Bathhouse. If you’re not signed up yet, providing they’re not sold out, last-minute registration starts at 4:30 pm. (2701 Alki SW)

JACK WEST: 14-year-old musician who just released his debut album plays in-store tonight at Easy Street Records.

Free; all ages. (California/Alaska)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Home game for West Seattle HS, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex vs. North Thurston. (2801 SW Thistle)

‘TWO DEGREES’: Opening night for Blue Hour Theater Group‘s production at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 8 pm: “A scientist grappling with personal loss is called upon to testify in Washington D.C. for climate change legislation.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BLUES & SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, with the Julia Francis Band, Ayesha ‘Musicbox’ Brooks, and Darren Loucas. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)