5 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Red-breasted Nuthatch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as fall begins:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: 1-7 pm, mobile blood drive at Our Lady of Guadalupe – walk-ups welcome but note that it’s closed 3-4 pm for a break. (7700 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students will find it with volunteers at High Point Library 4-7:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

ALICE’S EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Even if it doesn’t look too likely the sun will make an appearance, come to Solstice Park 6:30-7:30 pm for NASA Solar System Ambassador Alice Enevoldsen‘s equinox-sunset watch. All ages welcome. Learn what “equinox” really means, and more. Upslope from the tennis courts. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MONDAY NIGHT MEDITATION: Start your week by meditating tonight at Sound Yoga (WSB sponsor), 7 pm; drop-ins welcome – info here. (5639 California SW)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: At The Skylark, free, all ages, with prizes! 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)