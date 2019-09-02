2 nights until ‘On the Brink’ at Admiral Theater

Lots of big events this weekend (as shown in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar), including one of citywide interest – the screening of “On the Brink” 7 pm Sunday (September 8th) at the Admiral Theater. Filmmaker Jeff Shulman, a UW professor, will be there for a discussion. As described:

The movie explores the hyperbolic growth of Seattle and its ramifications to local communities and neighborhoods. … While the documentary takes place in Seattle’s Central District, it evokes the human impact of a transformation that is occurring in neighborhoods throughout Seattle. West Seattleis experiencing rapid changes and the Historic Admiral Theater is hosting the screening as a community event to start a constructive dialogue about our neighborhood’s growth.

Tickets are $13 and are available on the Admiral Theater’s website. All ticket sales will be donated to Southwest Youth and Family Services. Southwest Youth and Family Services partners with youth and families to transform their futures through its counseling, education, family support, and youth development programs.