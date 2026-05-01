TRYOUT TIME! Here’s what Highline Soccer Association offers for youth players

Youth soccer players, whether recreational or competitive, are invited to check out the Highline Soccer Association, with some of their programs now in tryout time. Here’s the info HSA asked us to share with you:

Highline Soccer Association (HSA) is a community-based soccer program that provides competitive and recreational teams for its members.

Recreational Soccer

If your child is looking to play soccer recreationally, the Highline Soccer Association (HSA) offers two Recreational Soccer Clubs — West Seattle Soccer Club and the Highline Soccer Club. Registration for spring soccer has closed; registration for fall soccer will open in May/June.

If you have questions about which club is the best path forward for your kid, please reach out to the Highline Board of Directors – highlinesoccer@gmail.com.

Competitive soccer – HSA Select and Highline Premier FC

HSA Select

HSA Select plays in the North Puget Sound League. These players train more frequently with higher expectations than the Recreational player and volunteer licensed coaches go through an application process.

Highline Select Tryouts: Organized by Age Group (players born 2007-2016) May 1-16.

Learn more about HSA Select or contact us at hsaselect@gmail.com

Highline Premier Football Club

Highline Premier FC offers year-round, competitive soccer led by nationally licensed coaches. We form teams in both the Washington Premier League and the Regional Club League, providing community-based, top-level development opportunities across the community.

Highline Premier Tryouts: Organized by Age Group (players born from 2007-2019) now – May 14

Questions? Reach out anytime; we’d love to connect at highlinepremier.com.