WATER TAXI: New downtown dock opens as service resumes Monday

(WSDOT photo)

At right in the photo above is the new passenger-ferry facility at Pier 50 downtown, a few weeks before its completion. It’s ready to go now, and King County Water Taxi and Kitsap Fast Ferry passengers will be first to use it Monday morning. As we reported Friday, West Seattle service will resume with the route’s regular full-size vessel, Doc Maynard. It’s been exactly two years since the passenger ferries’ Seattle dock moved to a temporary spot at Pier 52 so the new facility could be built as part of the Colman Dock overhaul (longer than the year and a half estimated in 2017, and the “little more than a year” mentioned on the WT website). We’ll get a close-up look at the new facility during a media tour tomorrow morning.