3:07 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a sizable water-rescue response to Alki, by land and sea, with some units at Don Armeni too. We haven’t yet heard any details on the call but we’re headed that way.

3:17 PM: One radio exchange has since mentioned kayaker(s) possibly in trouble off Alki Point.

3:19 PM: And another has mentioned two kayakers and one paddleboarder who have been assisted by the Coast Guard.