3:30 PM: A tree is reported to be down across Orchard/Dumar, east of Delridge, so avoid that area TFN.

3:53 PM: Photo added. Tree came down on a City Light truck. No injuries. It’s blocking the left side where Orchard/Dumar forks east of Delridge but the street is open through to 16th via Austin. Crews say this may take a few hours to clear.