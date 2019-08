(WSB file photo)

The sun is due back just in time for this year’s Great Cross-Sound Race, expected to bring dozens of rowers and paddlers to Alki on Saturday (August 24), along with their cheering sections. The Sound Rowers and Paddlers club organizes the race, starting at 9 am off the boardwalk, heading west to Blakely Rock off Bainbridge, and back. The top finishers are usually back within an hour (here are last year’s results).