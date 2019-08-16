VIDEO: The ABBAgraphs @ The Mount

Peak season for free outdoor music! The ABBAgraphs – you can guess whose music is their specialty – are playing right now in the third of four shows as part of Providence Mount St. Vincent‘s summer concert series.

Something extra at The Mount’s shows – you can buy dinner if you want:

Tonight’s menu includes burgers, tacos, and baklava! And/or free snow cones and popcorn. The concert continues until 7:30; The Mount is at 4831 35th SW and the stage is on the south side of the campus.

Next week, this year’s series wraps up with the 85th Street Big Band, dinner available starting at 5:30, music at 6.