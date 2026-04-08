WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bonsai

David first reported this theft in the WSB Community Forums – in case you haven’t seen it there, here’s his report, with photo and SPD report # added:

Hey neighbors,

Unfortunately, a couple of my bonsai went missing from our yard, likely in the very early morning, last Friday (4/03).

These were very special and sentimental to me, and it’s a big loss.

I accept that I will likely never see them again, but wanted to post this in the hopes that if anyone sees them or hears of them, to please let me know. I’m sad that they will likely not receive the proper care they need and may die unnecessarily. They meant a lot to me and any help here would be appreciated.

SPD report # 2026-906095.