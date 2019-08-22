HAPPENING NOW: Caspar Babypants @ Hiawatha

Caspar Babypants fans are filling the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center for what’s invariably the bounciest night of the Admiral Neighborhood Association’s annual concert series. “My Flea Has Dogs,” “Free Couch,” “Mr. Rabbit,” and other faves already have the youngest concertgoers dancing nonstop.

You have until 8 to get here and share the fun. While you’re here, say hi to the series sponsors tabling on the east edge of the crowd, including WSB sponsors West Seattle Realty and Dream Dinners. More coverage to come