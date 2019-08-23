GRATITUDE & REQUEST: Message from West Seattle hit-run victim

A hit-run crash in Morgan Junction back on Tuesday led to this message from Heather:

I wanted to give a huge THANK YOU to all the wonderful people who came to my aid after a car accident on 8/20 on California Ave and Graham. Within a few seconds of the crash, I had around 20 people holding my hand, comforting me, helping me in any way they could. It was absolutely amazing and I am truly overwhelmed by your kindness and care. This incident, while it hurt my body and my car, brought comfort to my heart and increased my love for the WS community. Thank you for all you did for me. It means more than you know.

Also, if anyone knows where the it and run driver is, please contact me. It was a 2000’s model Toyota Camry, maroon, with heavy front-end damage. He left the scene at high speed and turned west on to Fauntleroy toward the ferry dock. I’m hoping a camera might have picked up a license plate number. If you have any info, please email me at hlhanson1975@gmail.com

Thank you!